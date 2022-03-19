Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 38,765 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,765 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $252,976,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.46. 105,271,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,781,736. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

