Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,243 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

