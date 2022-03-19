Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 554 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of Nordson worth $32,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,145. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.01 and a one year high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

