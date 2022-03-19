Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 75,894 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,894 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of CyrusOne worth $28,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 429.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

