Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 94,042 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,042 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.51. 2,341,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,247. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

