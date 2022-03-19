Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Accenture were worth $113,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,071. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.30. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.13 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

