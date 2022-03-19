Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded up $10.67 on Friday, hitting $178.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,521,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.15. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,513 shares of company stock valued at $44,302,471. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

