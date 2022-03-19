Reviewing Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) and Its Peers

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolve Transition Infrastructure to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors 2199 10824 15558 583 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolve Transition Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $56.99 million -$118.76 million -0.20 Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors $8.39 billion $499.05 million 4.69

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -243.57% N/A -36.43% Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors -15.96% 4.00% 6.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolve Transition Infrastructure rivals beat Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

