Reviewing SkyWater Technology (SKYT) & Its Competitors

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SkyWater Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SkyWater Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWater Technology Competitors 2271 9042 16666 687 2.55

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.33%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 25.05%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million -$50.70 million -4.62 SkyWater Technology Competitors $3.66 billion $747.65 million -4.54

SkyWater Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -72.76% -15.51% SkyWater Technology Competitors -23.39% 3.45% 2.65%

Summary

SkyWater Technology rivals beat SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

