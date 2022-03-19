Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 191,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

