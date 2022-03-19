RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Issues Earnings Results

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Shares of RIBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of RiceBran Technologies worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

