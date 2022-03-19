Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.