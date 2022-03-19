Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,603.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $30,603.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.