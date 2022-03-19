RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of RLI worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1,032.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of RLI opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.43. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

