Rocket Vault 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.61 or 0.06983535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.82 or 0.99918356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

