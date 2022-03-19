Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day moving average is $310.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.