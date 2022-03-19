Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,228.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,859.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.50 or 0.07067719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00272092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.35 or 0.00760531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00076789 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.30 or 0.00476120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00428902 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,788,340 coins and its circulating supply is 36,671,028 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

