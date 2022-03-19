Safe Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Safe has a total market cap of $267.98 million and $284,560.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.86 or 0.00030594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.