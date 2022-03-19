SafeBlast Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $282,563.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,036.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.00768986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00196452 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023876 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

