SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0013 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $28,109.64 and approximately $17.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,398,857 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

