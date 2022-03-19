SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $28,173.74 and $9.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,401,848 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.