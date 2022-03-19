SafePal (SFP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.45 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $86.93 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafePal

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

