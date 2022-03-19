Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,243.26

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,243.26 ($16.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($16.88). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,298 ($16.88), with a volume of 1,151,863 shares traded.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,423 ($18.50) price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,470 ($19.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($16.74).

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,262.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,243.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

In other news, insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,978.50 ($16,877.11).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.