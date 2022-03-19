Safex Token (SFT) One Day Volume Hits $756.00

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 32% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $756.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

