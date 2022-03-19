Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.09

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $9.01. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 2,263 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFRGY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

