Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.