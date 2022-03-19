Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,356 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.64% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $49,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.