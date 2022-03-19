Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Savix has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $66,434.50 and approximately $6,101.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 141,521 coins and its circulating supply is 62,770 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

