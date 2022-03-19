Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.07

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.07 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,139,347 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.07. The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The stock has a market cap of £99.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.25.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,011.70).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

