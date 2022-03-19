Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,951 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $63,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AZN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,013,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,217. The company has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

