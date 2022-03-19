Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average of $307.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

