Scharf Investments LLC Has $125.82 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,409 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 3.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Liberty Broadband worth $125,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $141.23. 1,299,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,583. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.58 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

