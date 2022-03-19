Scharf Investments LLC Has $149.32 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 4.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.89% of Markel worth $149,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL traded up $16.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,429.00. 108,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,109. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,265.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,256.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,103.38 and a one year high of $1,430.16.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

