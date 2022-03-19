Scharf Investments LLC Has $88.84 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,052 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Unilever worth $88,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 147,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

