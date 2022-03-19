Scharf Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 3.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Novartis worth $110,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,875. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

