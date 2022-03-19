Scharf Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 415.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

IWB stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.06. 701,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.77 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

