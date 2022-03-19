Scharf Investments LLC Invests $72.21 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,003,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,211,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 2.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Railway as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,205,000 after buying an additional 1,815,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,988,000 after buying an additional 503,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

CP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $79.97. 2,957,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.