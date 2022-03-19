Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,181 shares during the period. Masco accounts for approximately 4.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Masco worth $154,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 26.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 5,294,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.