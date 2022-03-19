Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 102,480 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $157,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,912,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.