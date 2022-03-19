Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 21,800 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,323,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 259,321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,821,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 2,548,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

