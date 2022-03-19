Scharf Investments LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $53,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,628. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

