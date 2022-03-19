Scharf Investments LLC Sells 204,363 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,363 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Fiserv worth $99,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $121,061,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.61. 4,309,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,769. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

