Scharf Investments LLC Sells 25,913 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 1.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Baidu worth $49,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.53.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,330,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,919. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $267.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.86.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

