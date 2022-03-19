Scharf Investments LLC Sells 42,767 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $111,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.65.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

