Scharf Investments LLC Sells 49,625 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,625 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 6.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of McKesson worth $204,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.05. 3,120,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,895. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $299.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.84. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

