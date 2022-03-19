Scharf Investments LLC Takes $87.92 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,917,000. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,620. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

