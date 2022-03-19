Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $795.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $783.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $600.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SCHN stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.