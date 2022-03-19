Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 538,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 357,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.