Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.