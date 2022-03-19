Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.76. 2,735,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86.

